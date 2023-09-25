Zuke Acquired By Twig Labs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Twig Labs poised to lead the way in the augmented and virtual reality space

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Twig Labs, a leading creative technology studio, has announced the definitive agreement to acquire Zuke, an augmented and virtual reality platform for the building industry. This acquisition is a strategic move for Twig Labs to expand its capabilities and offerings in the industry.Zuke has established itself as a leader in the augmented and virtual reality space, creating immersive experiences for clients across the real estate and aerospace industries. With the acquisition, Twig Labs will gain access to Zuke's cutting-edge technology."We're excited to become a part of the Twig Labs family, and we know their expertise in emerging technology can continue to provide additional value, expand markets and drive innovation," said the CEO of Zuke, Sydney Phillips.This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both Twig Labs and Zuke, and the industry as a whole. Twig Labs is poised to lead the way in the augmented and virtual reality space with this acquisition.For more information, visit .About ZukeZuke is the leading augmented and virtual reality platform for the building industry. This visualization tool helps put you at the forefront of your industry, elevating you through each step in your project from start to finish. Design, collaborate, present, build and review projects together – from anywhere.About Twig LabsTwig Labs is a creative technology studio with a diversified set of expertise in AR/VR, 3D printing and various other emerging technologies. Driven by building technologies for the interest in and result of the greater good, Twig Labs is focused on technological development and uses that to disrupt, innovate and rebuild industries.###

