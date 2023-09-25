Morgan Stanley B.V. - Six Months Interim Report And Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the interim report and financial statements for the six months period 30 June 2023 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.