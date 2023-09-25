Monday, 25 September 2023 08:22 GMT

Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


9/25/2023 12:01:29 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 25/09/23

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 19, 20, 21 and 22 September 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer T ransaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (n umber of shares) Daily weighted average price o f shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 19 September 2023 FR0000120503 37,487 33.4437 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 20 September 2023 FR0000120503 62,513 33.9598 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 21 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.6621 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22 September 2023 FR0000120503 41,735 33.3804 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €381,336,141
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment

  • 03_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 25 September 2023



Attachments 03_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 25 September 2023...

MENAFN25092023004107003653ID1107136317

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search