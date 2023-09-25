Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 19, 20, 21 and 22 September 2023. As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.