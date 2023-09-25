Monday, 25 September 2023 08:21 GMT

Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


9/25/2023 12:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 25th September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:



 Dividend Shares
Award Date: 25/09/2023
Allotment Price: £5.46 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 25/09/2023
Simon Coles 54 3,364
Katy Wilde 83 5,138
Alan Dale 56 3,461
Benjamin Ford 29 1,835
Nicholas Wiles 27 1,739
Mark Latham 19 1,246
Tanya Murphy 21 1,343
Christopher Paul 62 3,865
Antony Sappor 32 2,036
Jo Toolan 82 5,048
Stephen O'Neill 11 760
Anna Holness 11 760
Nick Williams 19 1,228

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138




MENAFN25092023004107003653ID1107136316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search