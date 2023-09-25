Global Iot In Public Safety Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The IoT in public safety market will reach $5.73 billion in 2027 at a 17.1% CAGR, says TBRC's IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2023 .

The IoT in public safety market grows due to rising crime rates. North America leads, with key players like IBM, Hitachi, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco, Sierra Wireless, and more.

IoT In Public Safety Market Segments

.By Type: Surveillance Systems, Incident Management and Response, Disaster Management, Security Systems, Other Types

.By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

.By End User: Government and Public Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, Other End User

.By Geography: The IoT in public safety global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT in public safety is the way to ensure public safety with computer vision employed in conjunction with cameras, microphones, and sensors to collect information about traffic, accidents, and crime and to enhance urban mobility by analysing traffic conditions. It is used to record and examine traffic patterns, identify risks, and issue warnings about impending accidents.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. IoT In Public Safety Market Trends And Strategies

4. IoT In Public Safety Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

