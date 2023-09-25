Smart Speakers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The smart speakers market is expected to reach $9.22 billion in 2027 with a 6.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023 .
The smart speakers market growth is attributed to tech-savvy consumer preferences. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players include Amazon, Apple, Xiaomi, Alibaba, Sonos, Harman, Bose, Sony, Onkyo, and Panasonic.
Smart Speakers Market Segments
.By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Other Intelligent Virtual Assistants
.By Application: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Other Applications
.By End User: Personal, Commercial
.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
.By Geography: The smart speakers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smart speakers (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled) are devices that are integrated with virtual assistant devices powered by artificial intelligence. The companies involved in the smart speakers' market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, and producing artificial intelligence-assisted speakers which are activated using voice recognition systems.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Smart Speakers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
