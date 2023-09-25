Smart Speakers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The smart speakers market is expected to reach $9.22 billion in 2027 with a 6.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023 .

The smart speakers market growth is attributed to tech-savvy consumer preferences. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players include Amazon, Apple, Xiaomi, Alibaba, Sonos, Harman, Bose, Sony, Onkyo, and Panasonic.

Smart Speakers Market Segments

.By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Other Intelligent Virtual Assistants

.By Application: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Other Applications

.By End User: Personal, Commercial

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By Geography: The smart speakers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart speakers (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled) are devices that are integrated with virtual assistant devices powered by artificial intelligence. The companies involved in the smart speakers' market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, and producing artificial intelligence-assisted speakers which are activated using voice recognition systems.

