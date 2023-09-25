UT Permian Basin Experiences Strong Enrollment Start For 2024 Academic Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UTPB is transforming to meet the needs of this region, so it comes as no surprise that 90% of students say UTPB is a top choice in their college selection process” - UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra WoodleyODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin is proud to announce that we served just under 7,500 students in the 2023 academic year - a high mark for the University and up 7.5% over last year! As we celebrate this achievement, we turn our focus to the new academic year and a very strong start to 2024.



We are thrilled to share preliminary enrollment numbers for fall which, combined with the summer '23 semester, signal the start of a new academic year. This semester we welcome over 1,100 new students to campus. This success remains consistent with last fall's record-breaking new student enrollment. Fall '23 enrollment continues on an upward trend, and although final numbers will not be available for a few weeks, we expect an increase of about 1% or around 5,775 students.



“It's so exciting to see consistent growth year after year with our students,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.“UTPB is transforming to meet the needs of this region, so it comes as no surprise that 90% of students say UTPB is a top choice in their college selection process. On top of that, students receive a world-class University of Texas System education at an affordable price. There really is no better time to be a Falcon.”



UTBP believes that costs should never be a barrier to earning a college degree. As proof of that commitment, we are happy to share 1,091 students this fall are Falcon Free. Falcon Free covers tuition and mandatory fees for four years for families with an AGI of $100k or less a year. In all, the University distributed $18.8M including $11.7M in grants and scholarships.



“You don't have to leave home to get an excellent education at an affordable price. Come see why more people are choosing UTPB for the value and top-notch programs available right here in the Permian Basin. We'd love to show you what a degree can do for your career,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.



Some additional highlights for fall enrollment:

. Interest in online programs at UTPB continues to grow. This fall we saw 12%

increase in online enrollment

. Graduate enrollment is up 2% and reflects the new opportunity for students to

earn their master's degree in a Behavioral Health-related field for free thanks to a

grant from the Permian Strategic Partnership and Scharbauer Foundation

. We maintained the record-breaking enrollment for new students and see modest

growth overall

. Returning students increased in headcount and credit hours. The support we

have for students is helping them return in greater numbers and take more credit

hours

. Enrollment is up in each of the five academic Colleges (Education, Engineering,

Arts & Sciences, Business, and Health Science and Human Performance)



Prospective students and their families are invited to come see what UT Permian Basin has to offer. The University is hosting a Falcon Day on Saturday, October 14 . During Falcon Day, attendees will see a glimpse of college life, hear from current students about their college experience, and gain important information. We'll cover everything from financial aid, residential living, student activities, and more. Plus, college and academic department representatives will be available to answer your questions. Be sure to register to let us know you're coming! The event is FREE!



UT Permian Basin remains laser-focused on serving this region and providing relevant

academic programs that support workforce needs. To learn more and apply today, visit utpb.edu/apply .

Alexa Dunson

University of Texas Permian Basin

+14322050990 ext.

email us here