Building And Construction Plastics Market To Surpass $104,507 Mn By 2025 | Sabic, Dowdupont, LG Chem

The global Building and Construction Plastic market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% forecast by 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Building and Construction Plastic Market is currently experiencing a significant surge. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials in the construction industry. Plastics has emerged as a versatile solution that addresses these needs, offering a wide range of applications such as roofing, insulation, pipes, and fittings.

The Global Building and Construction Plastic Market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2025.

Top Leading Companies:

BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Solvay S.A.

Building and construction plastic is a polymer that makes the infrastructure stronger, lighter, and sustainable. They are used for various purposes such as roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and others. Therefore, there is an increase in demand of building and construction plastic due to rise in construction projects globally.

Moreover, the industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly plastic materials, driven by environmental concerns. As sustainability becomes a focal point for builders and developers, bio-based and recycled plastics are gaining traction, further propelling the market's expansion. In summary, the Building and Construction Plastics Market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by innovation, sustainability, and the evolving needs of the construction sector.

The demand for lightweight construction materials is on the rise, especially in urban environments where space is at a premium. Plastics, being inherently lightweight, offer solutions to this challenge. From cladding systems to roofing materials, plastics help reduce the overall weight of structures without compromising on strength and durability.

These plastics help enhance the beauty of the project at a low cost; hence, expected to propel the growth of the global building and construction plastic market. However, the inability of some building and construction plastics to withstand cold conditions, softening at higher temperatures, and weakening & formation of fading appearances due to exposure to UV rays hamper the market growth.

The features of building and construction plastics such as non-corrosive, extremely durable, and available at an economical rate drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, rise in investment in interior designing of residential as well as commercial properties fuels the growth of the global market. However, threat of substitute products, such as wood and others.

The Building and Construction Plastics Market is not just about financial growth; it's about building a more sustainable and resilient future. Plastics have proven their worth in construction, offering solutions that align with the industry's evolving needs and global sustainability goals. As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, it's clear that plastics will play a pivotal role in shaping the buildings and cities.

Regional Analysis:

The global Building and Construction Plastic Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Building and Construction Plastic Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

