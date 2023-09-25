Verde, Naturepay Partner With Idscan For New Unattended Retail Machine For Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verde Financial Solutions Cannabis Vending Machine

The latest marijuana vending machine includes ID authentication, face match, and liveness checks, in addition to POS and track-and-trace integration

- Cameron Binion, CEO of VerdeCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Verde Financial Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its first vending machine specifically built to the needs of the cannabis industry. Verde has worked with Naturepay , and IDScanto address a critical challenge in cannabis retail: ensuring age and identity verification.The Verde machine integrates top-notch ID authentication hardware and software, which is capable of detecting almost 98% of fake IDs. This is a crucial feature for complying with legal regulations surrounding the sale of age-restricted products.To further enhance security and accuracy, the machine uses a high-resolution webcam and proprietary anti-spoofing software. This combination helps verify that the person making the purchase matches the image on the presented ID. Anti-spoofing technology is essential to prevent fraudsters from using photos or other methods to deceive the system. The automated process not only reduces operational costs but also speeds up the transaction process, which takes less than 15 seconds.Verde's vending software is built for integration into cannabis POS and track-and-trace software, to meet additional state-level legal and compliance requirements.“Our new machines have been built from the ground up to meet the specific needs of dispensaries and cannabis-dispensing organizations,” said Cameron Binion, CEO of Verde Retail.“These machines are significantly more secure and have multiple theft-mitigation features which make them ideal for dispensing age restricted and other heavily-regulated products.”Payment processing is available through Naturepay.“Naturepay is excited to continue our partnership with Verde and the ability to offer future forward technology into the cannabis retail space,” said Justin Cummings, Vice President at Naturepay.The machine will be on display by-appointment at Naturepay's Chicago Headquarters during next week's Cannabis Benzinga conference. Three different machines will also be available for viewing in Las Vegas during MJBizCon from November 28 - December 1. Cannabis retailers or other businesses interested in viewing the machine should contact Kenny Peddicord, Director of Cannabis Business at IDScanat .About Verde Financial SolutionsVerde Financial Solutions offers next generation custom unattended retail and a means to facilitate cashless transactions. With experience in traditional retail as well as pharmaceutical, treasuries focused machine and now, age restricted markets in the United States. We manufacture to the specifics of our clients' needs and industry. For more information on Verde visitAbout NaturePayNaturepay has been pioneering the cannabis payments landscape for close to a decade. Naturepay provides compliant and transparent cashless payment solutions to licensed cannabis dispensary and delivery companies around the country. Naturepay's connections to "cannabis friendly" banking, compliant and transparent cashless payment options, as well as seamless capabilities to integrate with point of sale systems position us for continuous growth in the industry. For more information on Naturepay, visitAbout IDScan.netIDScanis an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 1,000 cannabis dispensaries and 6,500 global businesses. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.

