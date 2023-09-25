Convenience Foods: A $567.8 Million Revenue Segment Fueling Demand For Food Emulsifiers In The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mono- & Di-glycerides & their Derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates), By Source, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Emulsifiers Market is set to achieve a substantial market size of $4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Convenience Foods on the Rise

Convenience foods are gaining immense popularity among the global working population due to increased consumer expenditure on packaged goods and the busy lifestyles of consumers in both developed and developing nations. As a testament to this trend, the convenience foods segment accounted for a significant $567.8 million in revenue in the market in 2022. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for plant-sourced emulsifiers, driven by consumer interest in vegan convenience foods.

Key Market Growth Factors

Rising Consumption of Convenience Foods:

Convenience foods, already prepared or ready to eat, rely heavily on emulsifiers to maintain consistent mixtures and prevent ingredient settling during storage. Emulsifiers also contribute to enhancing flavors and textures, thus improving the overall sensory experience. The consumption of convenience foods has surged due to changing work and lifestyle habits, urbanization, and the need for quicker and simpler meal options. This trend is expected to continue, gradually boosting the market in the years to come.

Innovations in Stabilization Properties:

Ongoing product development innovations, particularly those focused on enhancing stability properties, offer substantial growth opportunities for the market. Emulsifiers are essential for stabilizing food products, extending shelf life, improving texture, and enhancing appearance. The market is witnessing a wave of innovative products that are setting new standards. Manufacturers are developing starch-based emulsifiers, including micro to nanoparticles, which are linked to improved product structure, longer shelf life, and enhanced long-term stability in food emulsion systems. These innovations are expected to fuel market expansion.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Natural Source Emulsifiers:

While the market is growing rapidly, it faces challenges that could potentially impede this growth, notably the limited extraction and higher costs associated with emulsifiers derived from natural sources. Extracting emulsifiers from natural resources like animal or plant fats can be expensive and challenging in large quantities. Consequently, this may result in increased production costs and higher prices for consumers. Moreover, these limitations may contribute to food loss or waste, as some ingredients are often discarded instead of being utilized to create premium food products. These factors are anticipated to hinder market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Mono- & Di-glycerides & their Derivatives

Lecithin

Sorbitan Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Stearoyl Lactylates Others

By Source:



Plant Animal

By Application:



Bakery Products

Convenience Foods

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery Products

Meat Products Others

By Geography:



North America



US



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA



Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players:

The Global Food Emulsifiers Market features several key players, including:



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

Corbion N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Kerry Group PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Palsgaard A/S

Stepan Company Lonza Group AG

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets