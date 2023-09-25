ITS Logistics And Key Customers Discuss The Evolution Of 'Asset Smart' At JOC Inland 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics ' CEO Scott Pruneau will share his perspective on the advantages of becoming an asset smart logistics provider at JOC Inland 2023 in Chicago. He will be joined by Craig Pettit, Executive Director, International Logistics and Trade Compliance of Bridgestone Americas, and Mike Hatfield, Senior Manager, Global Logistics of Berlin Packaging as panelists in the“Getting Asset Smart: Evaluating the Changing Landscape of Moving Freight” session on Wed., Sept. 27, from 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. CST.



As CEO of one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, the panel will explore how the evolution of supply chains has created a need for strategic providers to blur the historic lines between asset and non-asset based services. ITS believes that the best solutions are situation-specific and deliver stability and consistency as well as flexibility and scalability. These solutions often require a mix of many different types of assets orchestrated across multiple geographies creating an 'asset smart' ecosystem.

“Over the course of 30 years in our industry I've had the opportunity to work with some very innovative organizations and supply chain leaders. This experience has shaped my viewpoint of how providers have and can continue to evolve to meet today's supply chain challenges,” said Pruneau.“I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with a few of our instrumental customers, who I think are leading the way with their approach to 'asset smart'.”

A prestigious publication covering global trade topics ranging from shipping and logistics news, analysis, and business intelligence, the Journal of Commerce hosts JOC Inland annually. The event prioritizes logistics, shippers, and transportation providers that move goods from ports to inland destinations throughout North America. These providers utilize a complex network of transportation and logistics services, and JOC Inland unites the international supply chain with the North American transportation network to better understand current industry challenges for more effective solutions.

ITS Logistics offers technology-driven network transportation execution and visibility solutions across North America, with omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within a two-day timeframe. These services include import, export, and domestic container management through 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, and outbound small parcel.

In addition to providing convenient logistics solutions, ITS has also provided expert industry insight to shipping customers through its monthly ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index . The index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. To enable shipping customers to make informed decisions when finalizing their integrated logistics, distribution, and fleet services, the index also highlights ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations for both the West and East Inland regions.

To learn more about ITS Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ITS Logistics .

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #23 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.



