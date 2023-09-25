Global Single-Use Filtration Market Projected To Exceed $19.28 Billion By 2033 With An 18.5% CAGR | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The single-use filtration assemblies market is predicted to be worth US$ 3.53 billion in 2023, and rise to US$ 19.28 billion by 2033. Initially, the global market was expanding at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2018 to 2022.Smaller batch sizes, increased demand for customized treatments, and the need for adaptive and scalable solutions are the leading factors fostering the development of single-use technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.Spending on pharmaceutical research and development for the product has increased since single-use assemblies are essential to both small- and large-scale biopharmaceutical production.The increasing use of single-use filter assemblies has raised questions about the impact single-use plastics have on the environment. The single-use filter assemblies sector is growing, thus the industry must come up with plans to reduce waste and promote sustainability.Harnessing Market Intelligence: Request a Sample Report to Supercharge Your Strategies!Due to the rewards, single-use meetings have been increasingly popular over the past ten years. Many pharmaceutical and bioengineering companies plan to build their single-use manufacturing facilities in emerging nations like China, India, and South Korea, in order to position these countries as hubs for biocatalytic insourcing. This is due to the favorable controlling environment and the economy of measure in these countries.Key TakeawaysIn 2022, the United States was expanding at a share of 4% in the single-use filtration assemblies market.The single-use filtration assemblies market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 2.98 billion in 2022.Due to existing players' continuous innovation, the market in the United States is expected to have a CAGR of 9% by 2033.Due to the market's enormous potential and strong emphasis on sustainability, analysts expect it is likely to rise 1.18 times between 2022 and 2023.The market in India is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 14% by 2033.In 2022, Europe was expanding at a 29% share in the single-use filtration assemblies market.Based on type, membrane filtration dominated the market with a share of 8% in 2022 and continues to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on application, bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals dominated the market with a share of 6% in 2022 and continue to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on product, the filter segment dominated the market with a share of 21.2% in 2022 and continues to lead the market during the forecast period.Critical Approaches Increasing Top Players' WealthMerck Millipore,Sartorius AG,MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS,Danaher,Repligen Corporation,Cellab, Medela,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,3M Purification,Repligen Corporationare important participants in the market.To effectively meet the growing demand for single-use filters among end users, notably bio manufacturers, participants are expanding their portfolio. Additionally, the companies are investing in research and development to produce cutting-edge single-use filter assemblies that function and perform better than their conventional counterparts.Recent DevelopmentsAlbumedix, a company focused on science, was totally acquired by Sartorius in August 2022. The company aimed to enhance and bolster its reputation as a provider of cutting-edge media that includes media and crucial supporting components with just this acquisition.In December 2021, Sartorius teamed with Sonderanlagenbau HOF, a fully integrated design and construction environment. The companies worked together to include the vertical plate freeze-thaw machines into Sartorius' product range, in order to provide a full line of acceptable freeze-thaw supplies and equipment.Gain the Competitive Edge: Acquire Our Market-Driven Insights Report Today!Key SegmentsBy Type:Membrane FiltrationDepth FiltrationCentrifugationOthersBy Applications:Pharmaceuticals ManufacturingBioprocessing/BiopharmaceuticalsLaboratory UseBy Product:FiltersCartridgesMembranesManifoldCassettesSyringesOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaMiddle East & AfricaAuthor By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:Articulated Robot Market Demand : The global market for articulated robots was valued at US$ 9.2 billion, and between 2023 and 2033.Variable Speed Generators Market Growth : By 2023 and 2033, the market for variable speed generators is expected to be worth US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 14.2 billion, respectively.

