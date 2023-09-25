Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The small arms and light weapons market is expected to reach $15.54 billion in 2027 at a 4.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023 .

The small arms and light weapons market is driven by rising defense spending, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead. Key players include Beretta, FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson, SIG Sauer, Carl Walther, GLOCK, and Colt's Manufacturing.

Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Segments

.By Type: Small Arms, Light Weapons

.By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

.By Caliber: 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm

.By End-Use Sector: Defense, Civil & Commercial

.By Action: Semi-Automatic, Automatic6) By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual

.By Geography: The global small arms and light weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Small arms and light weapons refer to light weapons that are used by two or more persons as a crew such as pistols, rifles, submachine guns, assault rifles, and light machine guns.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Trends And Strategies

4. Small Arms And Light Weapons Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



