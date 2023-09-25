Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The small arms and light weapons market is expected to reach $15.54 billion in 2027 at a 4.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023 .
The small arms and light weapons market is driven by rising defense spending, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead. Key players include Beretta, FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson, SIG Sauer, Carl Walther, GLOCK, and Colt's Manufacturing.
Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Segments
.By Type: Small Arms, Light Weapons
.By Application: Military, Law Enforcement
.By Caliber: 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm
.By End-Use Sector: Defense, Civil & Commercial
.By Action: Semi-Automatic, Automatic6) By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual
.By Geography: The global small arms and light weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Small arms and light weapons refer to light weapons that are used by two or more persons as a crew such as pistols, rifles, submachine guns, assault rifles, and light machine guns.
