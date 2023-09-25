Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The prenatal testing and newborn screening market may reach $8.87 billion by 2027, with an 11.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report .

Prenatal testing and newborn screening market grows due to infant genetic disease prevalence. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players: PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Baebies.

Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Segments

.By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive

.By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology

.By End user: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers

.By Geography: The prenatal testing and newborn screening global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Prenatal testing and newborn screening tests are diagnostic tests to detect any possible birth defects that may be there in the baby. These are useful in determining the health of the baby.

Read More On The Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Trends And Strategies

4. Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023



Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023



Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC