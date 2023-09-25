TKS Design Group Makes A Splash With Feature In Good Housekeeping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TKS Design Group, has been highlighted in Good Housekeeping for their expertise in combining dark green kitchen cabinets with gold hardware.

GLEN ELLYN, ILLIONOIS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TKS Design Group, a prominent player in the kitchen remodeling industry, is proud to announce its recent recognition in the esteemed pages of Good Housekeeping. The publication has featured TKS for its outstanding proficiency in designing and creating unique kitchen remodels.In the article, TKS Design Group shares its insights and know-how on infusing kitchens with the captivating charm of dark green, demonstrating its versatility and timeless appeal. The feature resonates with homeowners seeking to rejuvenate their living spaces with tasteful and sophisticated green-themed kitchen cabinets.The company's co-owner, CEO and creative director Susan Klimala, expressed her appreciation for the recognition, stating, "Being acknowledged by Good Housekeeping is a testament to our dedication to crafting beautiful kitchens. Green is a color that never goes out of style, and we're excited to inspire homeowners with our creative ideas."Ms. Klimala continued, "Our mission has always been to help homeowners transform their kitchens into dream spaces. Whether it's a soft, pastel green or a bold, dark green shade, we want to show homeowners the possibilities kitchen cabinets offer."About: TKS Design Group is an award-winning design-build firm with locations in Glen Ellyn and Chicago, IL, and Naples, FL, renowned for its innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship. With a dedicated team of experts, the company has helped countless homeowners transform their kitchens, family rooms, bedrooms and more, into functional, stylish, and inviting spaces. TKS Design Group consistently delivers a wide array of design, remodeling, and addition projects to the highest industry standards.

Susan Klimala

TKS Design Group

