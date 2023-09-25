Flash News: OKX Lists JPG.Store Token (JPG) On Its Spot Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 25, 2023.



OKX Lists JPG.store Token (JPG) on its Spot Market

OKX today listed the JPG.store token (JPG) on its spot market at 15:00 (UTC). With this addition, users can now trade JPG against USDT via the JPG/USDT spot pair . Withdrawals for the JPG.store token will be enabled at 15:00 (UTC) on September 27, 2023.

JPG.store is a Cardano NFT marketplace, dedicated to supporting artists, creators and communities within the Cardano ecosystem. The NFT marketplace provides a space for artists to showcase their work and for collectors to acquire unique and valuable NFTs. JPG is the native utility token that fuels the JPG.store NFT marketplace.

