Sat One Secures 65% Of Its Capital Raise Target Through CMI (AU) Partnership

Sat One, an Australian technology company based in Perth, will sell OneWeb's communications services in Australia.

Leading Australian Communication Networking Firm, Sat One, has Partnered with CMI (AU) to Secure Capital Funding

- Eric AxelADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sat One , Australia's leading 100% LEO Satellite Communication Network for Enterprise, has taken a giant step in gaining investor confidence by successfully securing 65% of the equity allocated for investors out of the available 35%. This remarkable achievement highlights Sat One's presence in the evolving field of satellite communications and is a testament to their carefully executed funding campaign by Capital Managed Investments (AU) Ltd.CMI (AU), headed by seasoned hedge fund manager Eric Axel, who is leading the joint capital-raising project with Sat One, is looking to raise an initial AUS $20 million for its ambitious expansion plans after being appointed by Sat One recently.The deal was brokered in a behind-closed-doors meeting over the weekend in a joint venture between Akagi Horizon Capital and Industrial Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).The equity stake secures the partnership 2.5 million shares in Sat One, a prominent player in the Australian data networking industry, aiming to deliver reliable and cost-effective connectivity to remote businesses and communities. Now, with 65% of the AUD $20 million secured, Sat One is proving to be an exciting opportunity for investment growth.Eric Axel, of CMI (AU), commenting on the deal brokered this weekend, said:“We are delighted at the pace at which the equity has been snapped up, not withstanding the might of the institutions behind this joint venture. I believe this shows the level of confidence in local talent, which Sat One really does deserve it's reputation for. Although not the biggest deal to me, it's probably the most exciting project CMI will engage in this year."Sat One recently celebrated a milestone with a launch event at the renowned Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, reaffirming its commitment to providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions to remote Australian enterprises and communities.The partnership between OneWeb and Sat One holds the promise of revolutionising communication in remote and challenging environments, making it a pivotal development in the global connectivity landscape.For individual investors seeking an opportunity to be part of this exciting venture, CMI (AU) is set to facilitate their participation in Sat One's growth story.About Sat One:Sat One is a leading player in the Australian data networking industry, committed to delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions to remote businesses and communities. With a strong focus on innovation, Sat One is poised to transform communication in challenging environments.About CMI (AU):Capital Managed Investments (AU) is a renowned investment management firm led by Eric Axel, a seasoned manager of multi-billion-dollar hedge funds. CMI (AU) specialises in facilitating strategic investment opportunities and has been appointed as the exclusive capital-raising agent for Sat One's AUD $20 million investment drive.Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or assets. Individual investors should conduct their own research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.

