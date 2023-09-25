The Latest Industry Giants To Join The Attendees At Global Milsatcom 2023 Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global MilSatCom hero image

This year marks the 25th year celebration of The Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition, the flagship event for SAE Media Group.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On the 6-9 November at the QEII Conference Centre in London UK, the event will give 1000+ delegates from across the world the chance to join those who are shaping the future of MilSatCom in the arena's pre-eminent forum.

Global MilSatCom will be giving the MilSatCom community the chance to connect and collaborate with some of the industry's giants, including Airbus, Boeing, All.Space, Lockheed Martin and many more. This conference is putting collaboration and innovation in the MilSatCom arena right at the centre of its agenda.

In addition to industry partners, delegates will get to hear from and network with more than 54 military and government organisations, already this includes 14 new for this year.

New this year:

.Brazilian Air Force

.Cyber and Information Domain Service, Bundeswehr

.DISA

.EUROCONTROL

.European Space Agency

.French Space Command

.Indian Defence Space Agency

.NASA

.PEO C3T, US Army

.PEO C4I, US Navy

.Peruvian Air Force

.Portuguese General Staff of Armed Forces

Marine Corps

.UK Space Partnership

MilSatCom globally has become more important than ever due to advances in technology, strengthened partnerships and the increasing threat from hostile actors, on the ground and in orbit.

Access to the best intelligence is a critical strategic priority for nations to ensure their warfighting capability. Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will provide the knowledge needed at this decisive time.

Tickets to this un-matched 4-day conference are now on sale, find out more here .

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences, providing solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical:

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

Ellie Wainwright

+44 20 7827 6024



SAE Media Group

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Why should you attend Global MilSatCom 2023?