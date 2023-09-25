Global Managed Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Managed Services Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 The market size of the global managed services is expected to grow to $417.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Managed Services Global Market Report 2023" provides all-encompassing market data. According to their projection, the managed services market is expected to reach $417.53 billion in 2027, with a 10.0% CAGR.
Managed services market expansion is driven by increased demand for secure IT infrastructure. North America is poised to dominate this market. Major players include IBM, Fujitsu Global, Accenture, Atos SE, Cisco, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Rackspace Technology.
Managed Services Market Segments
.By Service Type: Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Data Center And IT Infrastructure Services, Managed Communication And Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Information Services, Other Service Types
.By Deployment model: Cloud, On-Premises
.By Organizational Sizes: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
.By Application: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications
.By Geography: The global managed services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A managed service involves outsourcing tasks to a third party, typically in business IT. This enhances service quality, reduces costs, and frees up internal teams for business-specific work. It is cost-effective, boosts end-user capabilities, and lets in-house IT concentrate on strategic IT initiatives.
