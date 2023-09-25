Carbon Dioxide Market Soars: Reaching US$ 3.8 Billion By The End Of 2032 With A CAGR 8.3% X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for carbon dioxide (CO2) is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032. Over the medium-term forecast period, increasing R&D investments will present a wide range of opportunities for market participants.

Carbon dioxide (CO2), often referred to as a greenhouse gas, is not just a contributor to climate change but also a valuable commodity in various industries. The carbon dioxide market is a dynamic and multifaceted sector that plays a pivotal role in numerous applications, ranging from food and beverage carbonation to oil and gas recovery. This article delves into the market outlook, market insights, and competitive landscape of the carbon dioxide market.

Market Outlook:

The carbon dioxide market has experienced significant growth over the years, largely driven by the increasing awareness of climate change and the need to reduce emissions. Governments worldwide have implemented stringent regulations to control CO2 emissions, which has led to a surge in demand for carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The market is expected to continue expanding, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected to be around 8.3% over the next decade.

One of the major drivers for the carbon dioxide market is the food and beverage industry. CO2 is widely used for carbonation in soft drinks and beer production. With the rising global population and changing consumer preferences towards carbonated beverages, the demand for CO2 in this sector is expected to remain robust.

Additionally, the oil and gas industry is a significant consumer of CO2. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques involve injecting CO2 into oil reservoirs to improve extraction rates. This segment is poised for growth as the global energy demand continues to rise.

Key Players:



Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair Inc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Gulf Cryo

Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co

Bristol Gases – Concorde Corodex Group

Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory

Dubai Industrial Gases Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC

Market Insights:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): CCS technologies are crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Companies are investing in CCS projects, making it a key focus area in the carbon dioxide market. Governments are offering incentives and subsidies to promote the implementation of CCS, fostering market growth.

Industrial Applications: Apart from carbonation and EOR, CO2 is used in various industrial applications such as welding, cooling, and pH control in water treatment. These applications ensure a steady demand for CO2 in the industrial sector.

Emerging Technologies: Innovations in carbon capture technologies, such as direct air capture, are gaining traction. These technologies have the potential to disrupt the market by providing a more sustainable source of CO2 for various industries.

Geographical Distribution: The carbon dioxide market exhibits regional disparities in supply and demand. While some regions are rich in natural sources of CO2, others rely on imports. This geographic variation influences market dynamics and pricing.

Category-wise Insights

Will the Combustion Production Method Remain Most Preferred?

Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that the combustion category will continue to experience substantial volume growth. Fossil fuel consumption is rising, producing more CO2 in the process, which presents a significant potential opportunity for the market because alternative fuels are more expensive than fossil fuels.

Additionally, the use of the combustion process for production remained as a result of the regulatory gap in the government. Over the anticipated term, segment expansion will be supported by the usage of pollution-reducing sensors and related technologies.

