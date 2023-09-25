Transforming Medical Research: Quantzig's Advanced Analytics Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details:

A leading pharmaceutical company located in the United States partnered with Quantzig to address complex challenges in their research partnerships with over 10 hospitals worldwide.

Challenges: The client's research collaboration with multiple hospitals presented several challenges:

Embracing Generative AI in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Each hospital used distinct parameter tracking systems, resulting in a lack of uniformity in data collection and management. This diversity made it difficult to harmonize and compare research results consistently.The absence of a standardized framework for comparing treatment outcomes hindered the client's ability to draw meaningful conclusions and identify best practices.

Solutions: Quantzig provided tailored solutions to address these challenges:

We designed AI-based parametric hazard models, life tables, and competing risk methods to accurately assess and predict patient survival rates and disease recurrence rates across different patient groups.Our advanced analytics tools facilitated precise risk assessment, enabling the client to make informed decisions about treatment strategies and patient care.

Results: Quantzig's advanced analytics solution transformed the client's medical research:



Improved Research Quality:

The client gained valuable insights into treatment effectiveness and identified key factors influencing patient outcomes, enhancing the quality of their research.

Informed Decision-Making:

Precise risk assessment empowered data-driven decisions regarding treatment strategies and patient care. Advancing Scientific Understanding:

The client's enhanced research capabilities contributed to scientific progress and benefited patient care.

Quantzig's expertise in data analytics and AI-driven modeling elevated the client's medical research efforts, ultimately advancing scientific understanding and patient care.

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global data analytics and advisory firm with a strong presence in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. We provide advanced analytics, business intelligence solutions, and data-driven insights to organizations across industries, helping them make informed decisions.

