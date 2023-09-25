TELUS Brings Ultra-Fast 3.0 Gigabit Internet To Customers In Western Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PureFibre X customers can now game, stream and work and learn from home on the fastest home Internet in Western Canada



PCMag recognized TELUS as the unrivaled Fastest Internet Service Provider nationwide and Best Internet Service Provider in Alberta and B.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS introduced a groundbreaking new tier of home Internet to PureFibre X customers in Alberta and British Columbia, giving them access to the fastest speeds in Western Canada. With symmetrical upload and download speeds of 3.0 Gbps, PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet marks a substantial leap in the next generation of Internet technology. TELUS is the only 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home in Western Canada, with the ability to seamlessly increase bandwidth and capacity to deliver unparalleled speeds to PureFibre customers.



“As a company with deep roots in Western Canada, we're incredibly proud of our proven track record of putting customers and communities here first," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President of TELUS Consumer Solutions. "With PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet, TELUS is continuing to provide leading Internet speeds and a seamless Wi-Fi experience so more of our valued customers can stay connected to the people and information that matters most.”

The PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet plan includes next-generation award-winning Wi-Fi 6 hardware.1 By combining Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre X, households will experience even faster Internet speeds on more devices, allowing individuals and families to seamlessly enjoy gaming, surfing the web, video calling, working and learning from home, and streaming in 4K.

TELUS' PureFibre network achieved industry-leading results in PCMag's 2023 Speed Index and Broadband report, taking home top honours as the unrivaled Fastest Internet Service Provider in Canada for the fourth-year in a row2 and the Best Internet Service Provider in Alberta and B.C.3 This latest recognition from PCMag complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years for its world-leading networks, including TELUS' recognition in Opensignal's April 2023 Canada Fixed Broadband Experience Report for Consistent Quality, Video Experience and Upload Speed in B.C. and Alberta, and first place in B.C. for Broadband Success Rate4. TELUS also posted strong results in B.C. and Alberta for Peak Download Speed, first in Alberta for Broadband Success Rate, and from Netflix as offering the best streaming experience among Canadian competitors5. These results demonstrate TELUS' network dominance in Fixed Broadband in Western Canada, solidifying TELUS' position as the home Internet provider to beat when it comes to network quality, experience and speed.

Along with unparalleled connectivity, TELUS' PureFibre network also provides significant sustainability benefits6. The fibre optic technology uses less energy to transmit data compared to traditional copper-based networks, resulting in a lower carbon footprint and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the network's new speed tier unlocks the future potential for connected homes and offers an integrated experience where every member of the household can stay connected on multiple devices simultaneously without experiencing buffering or lagging like with lower speed tiers.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $81 billion overall across Canada by 2027 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. TELUS also has a longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that its work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas. Through public-private partnerships, 504 rural communities and 577 Indigenous lands have been enabled with TELUS' advanced broadband connectivity, positively impacting 360,000+ rural and Indigenous households and businesses.

The PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet starts from $115 per month on a two year plan. For more information on internet plans, visit .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, health care, and others.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.



Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.6 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.



For more information about TELUS, please visit telus, follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.





1 Red Dot of the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2021]. See TELUS WiFi 6 Access Point for more details.

2 Based on a national PCMag Speed Index of 270.6 that compares major Canadian ISPs using 331,078 tests conducted between June 1, 2022 and June 27, 2023. Reproduced with permission. © 2023 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3 Based on PCMag's The Best Broadband Internet Service Providers for 2023: Canada report. Reproduced with permission. © 2023 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

4 Opensignal Awards – April 2023 Canada Fixed Broadband Experience Report , based on analysis of high speed internet experience on fixed networks in Canada, measurements recorded April 2023. © 2023 Opensignal Limited.

5 Ranked by the Netflix ISP speed index in the #1 tier since January 2021.

6 TELUS PureFibre uses fiber optic technology and light to transmit data from TELUS to the customer premises, which is more energy-efficient than legacy data transmission methods. Energy savings are not experienced at the customer level because of enhanced household equipment and Wi-Fi.





