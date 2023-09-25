Chiropractor In San Diego Offers Relief For Sciatica And Chronic Back Pain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intouch Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic in San Diego, CA, specializes in providing chiropractic services and non-surgical spinal decompression for the relief of sciatica and chronic back pain symptoms. Chiropractor San Diego residents are welcomed to check out their safe and effective sciatica treatment and lower back pain treatment options. The key to treating sciatica pain successfully is to focus on the cause of the pain, which provides quick and lasting relief. Sciatica is typically caused by pressure on the sciatic nerve due to a bulging disc, herniated disc, bone spur, or spinal stenosis. For low back pain conditions, the doctors take an upper cervical chiropractic approach, as well as a full spine approach because the pain is typically caused by spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, facet syndrome, a bulging disc or a herniated disc.

Dr. Jeanett Tapia from Intouch Chiropractic says,“Intouch Chiropractic provides the gold standard of San Diego sciatica treatment and lower back pain relief with non-invasive, non-surgical, and highly effective treatment options. Our doctors have advanced training and provide sciatica relief in San Diego. Patients benefit from successful long-term outcomes by treating the cause of the pain."

The sciatic nerve is the longest nerve in the body. It is actually a bundle of nerves that exit out of the lower back and then branch off into the hip, buttock, leg, foot, and toes on both sides of the body. Pressure on the sciatic nerve resulting from a bone spur, herniated disc, bulging disc, spondylolisthesis, muscle spasms, or spinal stenosis causes sciatica. The pain is usually felt on just one side of the body and often becomes worse when standing, sitting, walking, and bending the back forward or backward.

Sciatica symptoms typically worsen when sneezing, coughing, straining, or laughing. Some patients also report numbness, tingling, or muscle weakness in the affected foot or leg. It is also possible to feel numbness in one area and pain in another area of the path of the sciatic nerve. When searching for relief from sciatica San Diego residents can feel confident in getting expert help at Intouch Chiropractic.

Lower back pain symptoms range from mild aches to completely debilitating pain. Interestingly, the severity of the pain does not always match the severity of the damage to the lower back discs, bones, soft tissues, and ligaments. Sometimes, a simple strain can result in debilitating lower back pain that makes it hard for a person to stand or walk. On the other hand, a herniated disc or a completely degenerated disc is sometimes painless.

Sciatica and lower back pain patients oftentimes find relief via the DRX9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression technology available at Intouch Chiropractic. The DRX9000 helps stabilize the spine while treating the spinal discs. Through this treatment, the lower back is slowly decompressed or stretched, and then relaxed by cycling through distraction and relaxation phases. During the treatment session, this state-of-the-art computerized system constantly checks and detects the presence of muscle spasms in the patient's body. Downward forces of gravity are eliminated during the session to produce a vacuum effect at the level of the damaged disc. This vacuum effect causes the diffusion of water, oxygen, and nutrient-rich fluids from the outside to flow back into the disc space. A personalized treatment plan provides effective, non-surgical relief from sciatica pain for each individual patient.

Intouch Chiropractic is a boutique-style practice with a husband-and-wife team of chiropractic doctors who specialize in the most advanced techniques. They utilize gentle, non-invasive methods that treat conditions without medications, injections or surgery. Their focus is NUCCA upper cervical chiropractic care, non-surgical spinal decompression therapy, laser therapy and shockwave therapy. Dr. Devin Young, DC, DCCJP obtained his undergraduate degree in Exercise Physiology from UC Berkeley. He received clinical honors through his Doctorate of Chiropractic training at Life Chiropractic College West, and is also Level 2 Certified in NUCCA Procedures and Protocols. Dr. Young successfully completed the challenging 300-hour post-graduate Diplomate Program in Craniocervical Junction Procedures (DCCJP) through the International Chiropractic Association. Dr. Jeanett Tapia, DC, ACP represented her class as the outstanding graduate for her BS degree in Human Nutrition at San Diego State University. She also holds a Master's in Education, and earned her Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life Chiropractic College West. She completed the post-graduate Academy of Chiropractic Philosophers Program from Sherman College of Chiropractic.





