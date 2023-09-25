Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Provides Update On Form 211 Submission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Naples, Florida, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading figure in the music licensing industry, is pleased to announce a significant development in its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and strengthen regulatory compliance. The company has submitted a comprehensive response to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regarding its new Form 211 filing under SEC Rule 15c2-11.

This submission reflects Music Licensing, Inc.'s unwavering commitment to operating with the utmost transparency and integrity within the financial markets. It signifies a pivotal step in the company's dedication to adhering to regulatory guidelines and providing clear and accurate information to investors and stakeholders.

CEO Jake P. Noch expressed his optimism regarding the progress made, stating, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. This response to FINRA is a testament to our commitment to transparency."

The Form 211 submission and the subsequent response are integral components of Music Licensing, Inc.'s strategy to facilitate its presence in the market and provide valuable investment opportunities to its shareholders. The company will continue to work closely with regulatory authorities to ensure all necessary steps are taken to maintain compliance.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to stay updated on Music Licensing, Inc.'s progress by visiting the company's official website and monitoring news releases as developments unfold.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

