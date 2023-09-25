Manufacturing Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market information. According to their forecast, the manufacturing analytics market is expected to reach $27.27 billion in 2027, growing at a 22.8% CAGR.

Manufacturing analytics market growth results from heightened demand for process optimization. North America is poised to dominate this market. Key players are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation.

Manufacturing Analytics Market Segments

.By Component: Software, Services

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Other Applications

.By Industry Vertical: Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

.By Geography: The global manufacturing analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Manufacturing analytics is a statistical tool for rule-based analysis of manufacturing data, enhancing process understanding, business operations, and product quality. It detects issues before they affect product, yield, or cost and improves efficiency while centralizing production monitoring.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Manufacturing Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Manufacturing Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Manufacturing Analytics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

