New Book Helps People To Manage Their Nervous Systems After PTSD, Trauma, Grief And Shock

A quick roadmap to managing the nervous system and emotions.

- Maria ColomyTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nervous system dysregulation is often minimized as moodiness, anger, lack of control, nervousness or overwhelm. Our physical bodies reveal nervous system dysregulation in various ways, and being able to identify what's happening is one key to managing it. This is where author Maria Colomy comes in.Maria has written a small but extremely insightful book; You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated A Guide to Emotional Self-RegulationThis book could change the way people understand and manage their emotions – in just an hour! "You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" is a must-read for anyone seeking to gain control over their emotional responses and live a more empowered and balanced life.In today's fast-paced and stressful world, it's easy to become overwhelmed by our emotions. Whether it's anger, sadness, or anxiety, many of us struggle to cope with these intense feelings. But what if someone revealed that being triggered is not the real problem? Instead, it's a state of dysregulation that needs to be addressed, and, most importantly, it's normal.“It's empowering to learn the truth about the nervous system,” Maria says,“These reactions are the sign of a properly functioning nervous system. Feeling triggered is normal, and quite manageable once you have a roadmap.”In "You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated," the author guides you through a transformative journey of self-discovery. Drawing on her personal experiences of nervous system dysregulation, followed by intense study and a search for the truth, the author provides valuable insights and practical techniques to help readers understand and regulate your emotions effectively.This book goes beyond the traditional approach of simply managing triggers. It delves quickly into the underlying causes of emotional dysregulation and offers an easy-to-understand framework for emotional self-regulation. Through relatable stories, evidence-based research, and step-by-step exercises, the author empowers readers to take charge of their emotional well-being.Here's what readers can expect to find within the pages of this enlightening book:1. Understanding Emotional Dysregulation: Discover the hidden factors contributing to your emotional roller coaster and gain insights into the science behind emotional regulation.2. Identifying Triggers: Learn to recognize the triggers that set off emotional responses and differentiate them from dysregulation.3. Building Emotional Resilience: Develop practical strategies to build resilience and bounce back from emotional challenges with grace and strength.4. Self-Regulation Tips and Exercises: Easy and quick nervous system hacks that are practical, easy to understand, and work within minutes."You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" is not just another self-help book. It is a compassionate and empowering guide that will educate you about the reality of the nervous system and how it processes emotion. With its accessible language and practical advice, this book is suitable for anyone seeking to transform their relationship with emotions and live a more fulfilling life.The book "You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" can be found at at . The book is available in print and audio versions, and a free chapter is also available on YouTube .In addition to the book, Maria hosts a podcast“Healing Matters” and is also the author of They Might Be Toxic, a guide to avoiding toxic relationships and further trauma to the nervous system. Maria Colomy is an author, certified trauma-informed trauma coach, former college instructor, content creator, marketing director, and lifelong learner. Ms. Colomy can be reached through her various platforms at .You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated can be found on Audible, Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play Books or Barnes & Noble .#####

