CITY OF NEWBURGH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FREE YOUTH ARTS & BUSINESS WORKSHOP SERIES

Free“Art-Biz” Workshop Series Will Focus on Career Pathways in the Arts, Taught by Local Artists Every Saturday Throughout Fall 2023

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The City of Newburgh today announced the kickoff of its first-ever“Art-Biz” Workshop series, to be held every Saturday from September 23rd to November 11th at the Newburgh Farmer's Market on Safe Harbors Green, between 11am - 1pm.

The City of Newburgh Art-Biz Workshop series is designed by local artists for City youth aged twelve to eighteen and will cover a variety of artistic disciplines including acting, photography, music, design, and culinary and visual arts.

Mayor Torrance Harvey:“The City Council is keenly focused on opportunities for our youth, and we are incredibly excited to announce the launch of this innovative program that will connect working and aspiring artists together throughout the Fall. I encourage every young artist to register for the Art-Biz Workshops and explore this free opportunity to deepen their interest in the arts.”

Art-Biz Workshops are free to attend but registration is required. For more information and to register visit

.September 23rd:“Making a Scene” with actor Kyle Vincent Terry

.September 30th:Photography with photographer and author Seth Olenick

.October 7th:Music Production & Marketing with Josh Kaine

.October 14th:Textile Arts with designer Megan Galante

.October 21st:Painting, Sketching, Sculpting with artist David Lionhart

.October 28th:Cake Design with Crystal Sanchez, founder of Melina's Munchies

.November 4th:TBD

.November 11th:Musical Expression with musician Sael Serala

