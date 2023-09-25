CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING Introduces Comprehensive Behavioral Threat Assessment Management Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pioneering a Proactive Approach to School Safety Across the United States.

KALAMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING is thrilled to announce its Behavioral Threat Assessment Management services. As one of the leading threat assessment companies in the country, this offering comes at a critical time. The United States has been grappling with school safety for over 20 years. This service aims to provide schools and communities with tailored solutions prioritizing prevention over mere intervention."Our primary goal is to change the narrative around school safety from reaction to prevention. We aim to empower schools and communities to take proactive measures that genuinely make a difference," says Adam Scattergood, School Security Consultant with CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING.CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING's Behavioral Threat Assessment Management system is designed as a preventive measure to thwart incidents before they happen. As part of its commitment to provide specialized support, the firm stands apart from other threat assessment companies by employing a multi-disciplinary and multi-agency approach that identifies interventions and supervision strategies that are precisely tuned to each unique situation. Beyond enhancing the physical safety of schools and communities, its service also significantly improves the overall psychological sense of safety among students, staff, and parents.Leading the initiative is Adam Scattergood, a School Security Consultant with CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING. Adam has been involved in school-based threat assessment since 2015 and has been a professional in the field of behavioral health for over 22 years. Adam holds a master's degree in counseling psychology and is a Certified Threat Manager. Before joining CASCADE, he sat on Clark County Washington's Student Threat Assessment team and has been formally trained on the Salem-Keizer Cascade Threat Assessment System. A member of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals, Adam is no stranger to the community and has participated in numerous projects, presentations, and training at local, regional, and state levels.CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING offers services that include one, two, or three-day Behavioral Threat Assessment Trainings for schools, districts, or regions. These comprehensive trainings include support for full implementation and can be conducted in-person or remotely. The training sessions are complemented with follow-up consultation and technical support. The company is also available for Student Threat Assessment Overview Presentations, providing valuable insights into this approach to school safety that has been endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and the Secret Service.About CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING -CASCADE NORTHWEST CONSULTING is a leading consulting firm specializing in school safety and behavioral health. Among top threat assessment companies, CASCADE has over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive solutions that focus on preventive measures to ensure the well-being and safety of educational communities.

