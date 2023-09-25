Caretrack Partners With KMS Healthcare To Enable EHR Integration With Medical Practices Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Out-of-office solution available to more healthcare providers with transformative healthcare tech

- CareTrack Co-Founder & CEO Andrew Mills ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CareTrack , a remote out-of-office healthcare solution provider, is proud to partner with KMS Healthcare , a leading provider of transformative healthcare technology services and products. With the CONNECT interoperability platform, CareTrack's solution expands into medical practice's existing electronic health record (EHR) system for seamless implementation and integration.“By implementing KMS's technology, CareTrack's solution has the potential to work with more medical practices to provide continuous care to patients,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said.“We have seen great impact through this partnership and are excited for the future amid the ever-changing healthcare industry.”With CONNECT's network of EHR integrations, CareTrack will become available to a larger scope of physicians and healthcare groups with a variety of EHR systems including athenahealth, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, Meditech, NextGen, and Veradigm. CONNECT furthers CareTrack's ability to provide its 24/7 support for Medicare patients nationwide.“We are thrilled to partner with CareTrack as their interoperability provider, facilitating their connections with EHR systems. The work we are doing with CareTrack is a great example of how interoperability can materially improve the experience for medical staff as well as the patients,” said Irina Donohue, Head of Product at KMS Healthcare.“This partnership presents an excellent opportunity for us to support CareTrack's mission of enhancing patients' adherence and improving the quality of care."CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.KMS Healthcare provides development and engineering resources for healthtech companies and powers CONNECT, a platform facilitating streamlined clinical data exchange and integration. With a broad range of FHIR APIs and a powerful HL7 conversion engine, CONNECT simplifies data-driven requirements and regulatory compliance for healthcare organizations, supporting healthcare technology organizations to plug into major EHRs.For more information on CareTrack, please visit caretrack. For more information about KMS Healthcare, please visit kms-healthcare.com.

