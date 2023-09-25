Introducing The Saasify Go-To-Marketplace Program: Paving The Path To AWS Marketplace Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Go-To-Marketplace with SaaSify

SaaSify's new GTM Program is a launchpad for ISVs to list SaaS offers on AWS Marketplace and accelerate growth at zero cost driving exponential revenue growth

- Manesh Raveendran, CEO, Spektra SystemsREDMOND, WA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SaaSify by Spektra Systems, a trusted platform assisting Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to efficiently list, optimize, and transact on Cloud Marketplaces, is thrilled to announce the launch of the SaaSify GTM Program. The SaaSify Go-To-Marketplace program is strategically crafted for ISVs to effortlessly list and transact SaaS products on AWS Marketplace at zero cost.SaaSify services are also extended to ISVs at no cost for the 1st year to get FTR approved and get ACE eligible.With the growing significance of AWS marketplace as a SaaS sales channel, ISVs have a unique opportunity to transact and access millions of pre-committed budgets, unlock partner benefits and co-sell with AWS via a streamlined sales process. However, engineering changes and other listing challenges can make selling on AWS marketplace a complicated process. SaaSify seeks to help ISVs navigate these challenges. SaaSify GTM Program offers a holistic approach that combines cutting-edge technical tools through the zero-engineering SaaSify platform with a step-by-step roadmap to initiate and accelerate the AWS Co-sell journey.The program is crafted to empower ISVs to become AWS marketplace ready, beyond listing their solution. It enables ISVs to leverage the AWS Marketplace as a vehicle to drive growth by helping them get their listings AWS FTR (Foundational Technical Review) approved and facilitating AWS ACE enrollment.Application Details:Last Date to Apply: October: 31st Oct 2023Apply Now: Click hereBy joining the SaaSify GTM Program, ISVs can:● Launch product with SaaSify's self-service platform and receive AWS Marketplace advisory to go live within 30 days● Start transacting the first AWS Marketplace sales and automate private offer creation from within the preferred CRM systems● Get validation with FTR to access AWS funding programs and earn the prestigious 'reviewed by AWS' solution badge by completing AWS Foundational● Technical Review with SaaSify's expert team● Get ACE eligible to unlock new sales opportunities, drive more revenue, and accelerate deals with AWSThe SaaSify GTM Program represents a pivotal step toward achieving AWS Marketplace success, streamlining the complex process, and equipping ISVs with the zero-engineering platform and support they need to excel. Click here to know more.

