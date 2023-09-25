One Voice One Community Launches 2023 Making A Better Me Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One Voice One Community of Fayette County launches its fall after-school program for at-risk youth on October 1, 2023.

- Terry Vassar, PresidentUNIONTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The founding members of the 501(c)3 non-profit“One Voice One Community” in Uniontown, Pennsylvania are proud to announce the launch of their 2023“Making a Better Me” after-school program for at-risk youth in the Fayette County area. Beginning October 1, young people from grade levels 6 through 9 from the community, who have been referred to the program, will be welcomed daily after school at the organization's brand-new facility at 111 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, where coaches will introduce them to the diverse programs and activities which will be individually geared toward each student's needs and aptitudes.Mark J., who participated in the summer Beta session, said“I'm so grateful to the One Voice One Community staff for being there for me. You made me feel like I'm a part of the community and helped me gain confidence in myself and what I'm capable of”.Founding and board members Jaime Bittner, Terry Vassar and Aaron Zolbrod are all long-time members of the local community with a passion for helping at risk and disadvantaged kids. One Voice One Community was born after a young man Aaron had coached and mentored was murdered. Aaron and Terry Vassar sat down together and realized they had the same vision – to end the cycle of violence, poverty and dependence in Uniontown and Fayette County. Their motto is“Changing our community one child at a time”.To learn more, make a donation or become a volunteer, visit their website at or give them a call at 724-320-0176.

