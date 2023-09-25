Würth Industrial US And Wattlogic Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move towards a sustainable future, Würth Industrial US has teamed up with energy solutions leader WattLogic to complete an innovative project featuring state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. This collaboration underscores Würth Industrial US's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility while making meaningful strides in the fight against climate change.

Wallbox EV Chargers, supplied and installed by WattLogic, at Würth Industrial US distribution center in Brooklyn Park, MN.

The project's inception was marked by goal-oriented strategization, with collaborative discussions between Würth Industrial US and WattLogic laying the foundation for shared objectives. The project's potential benefits for stakeholders took center stage as both companies set out on this pioneering journey.

A comprehensive site assessment conducted by WattLogic was a crucial step in determining the project's roadmap. This assessment was designed to identify optimal locations for the EV charging stations, evaluate existing electrical infrastructure, and estimate resource requirements. With a well-informed plan in place, the project moved to its installation phase.

In alignment with the assessment's insights, six strategically positioned EV charging stations were seamlessly installed on the property. The stations not only provide a critical service for the growing number of EV drivers but also stand as a testament to Würth Industrial US's commitment to sustainability.

WattLogic's expertise shines through in the integration of their proprietary software, designed to manage and monitor the EV charging stations efficiently. This software ensures optimal energy usage and offers real-time insights into charger status, user details, and energy consumption. It's a testament to how innovation is driving sustainable solutions.

Lora Ross, Regional Facilities Safety Fleet Manager at Würth Industrial US, expressed her enthusiasm about the project's significance, stating, "At Würth Industrial US, we are deeply committed to driving the future of sustainability while nurturing the well-being of both our employees and the environment. Our new electric vehicle charging stations symbolize our pledge to greener solutions, cleaner air, and a better tomorrow. We are proud to be at the forefront of change."

Lora Ross further commended WattLogic's role in the project, saying, "I had the pleasure of working with Leandro Echeverria and the WattLogic team when Würth Industrial US collaborated with them for the installation of six EV charging stations at our Brooklyn Park, MN facility in 2023. Not only was their customer service exceptional, but the product quality and pricing were also on point. This wasn't our first time working with WattLogic – we also partnered with them in 2022 for the LED lighting upgrades across three of our branch locations."

This project sets the stage for a greener, more sustainable future. As the EV charging stations hum with activity, Würth Industrial US will continue to monitor usage and efficiency. Insights gleaned from this initiative could potentially pave the way for expanding the EV charging infrastructure to other locations, further solidifying their commitment to a cleaner, brighter world.

About Würth Industrial US:

Würth Industrial US is a part of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, Würth Industrial US is a privately held, family-owned business that offers supply chain security through more than 420,000 industrial assembly components in its international supply chain, industry-leading inventory management technology, and deep product and industry expertise. Würth Industrial US provides each customer with extensive global reach and local knowledge from investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.



About WattLogic:

WattLogic is an energy solutions provider that offers comprehensive services for both residential and commercial consumers. Founded in 2010, the company has quickly become a leader in the industry due to its innovative products and turnkey installation services. From smart EV charging stations to LED lighting systems, WattLogic is dedicated to helping clients reduce their energy consumption and lower their carbon footprints.

SOURCE Würth Industry North America