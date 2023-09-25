Hill Country Mile Rod Run Rolls Into Boerne This Fall

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boerne, TX, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the grand tradition of the Key to the Hills Rod Run, Boerne is proud to play host to the Hill Country Mile Rod Run , scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023! Following 36 years as a pillar in the art of showcasing hot rods, the event has now opened its categories to include American-made cars, trucks, and motorcycles from 1975 and older, which, according to coordinator Josh Mazour,“welcomes broader involvement, including fully restored models as well as works in progress.”

To make the Hill Country Mile Rod Run roadworthy for its inaugural revamp, the Boerne community will roll out the red carpet (figuratively) on Main St., welcoming enthusiasts, and aficionados alike for what's sure to continue being a mainstay on the annual event calendar. Where in prior years, former event organizer Lanne Brehmer, recognized posthumously during the 36th annual running of the event, this year's rod run was developed in conjunction with a local car club, founded by Mazour, owner/operator of Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. and Hamby's and a long-time fan of classic automobile makes and models.

“We want to welcome everyone to take part in the Hill Country Mile Rod Run with the introduction of more categories. There will also be activities for kids, live music in two locations, merchants, and food vendors,” Mazour explained. Main St. in Boerne will be closed from River Rd. to Blanco Rd. at Main Plaza on Saturday, October 14th, for participants to showcase their cars, trucks, and motorcycles to the public. Sponsors and participants will also be on hand throughout the event to feature works in progress, completed classics, and the parts, services, and products used to bring them back to life.

The Hill Country Mile Rod Run is free to the public, and Boerne welcomes visitors from near and far to what's anticipated to be a truly authentic treasure trove punctuated by the very automobiles it showcases. An award ceremony is also planned as part of the event to highlight the effort, time, and care put into the classic models and works in progress that will be on display. The public is welcome to come admire the vehicles and enjoy the day at no cost. The fee for car club participants is $50, while sponsor and vendor levels and amounts vary accordingly. For more information and to register, please visit hcmrodrun.

The event is sure to be fun all in itself, but it happens to also fall on the first of two eclipse events in Boerne within the next six months. Event goers can expect to experience annularity from 11:51 a.m.-11:55 a.m. To safely view the eclipse directly, guests will need a pair of eclipse glasses. Some places in Boerne will have them available, but availability may vary on the day of the event, so it's worth planning ahead for the best viewing experience during the Hill Country Mile Rod Run. The second eclipse in Boerne will occur on Monday, April 8th, and will be a total eclipse.

The following day, October 15th, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a“rod run” of sorts with what Mazour has coined the“Sunday morning drive.” Those wishing to enjoy the fruits of their labor can cruise with their counterparts to the first stop in Center Point at Boerne Stage Kustoms , where they'll gather over lunchtime taco trailer fare and fine customs and restoration conversation with the owner. Following that, a second stop in Comfort at Singing Water Vineyards is planned, where drivers can partake of great local food, excellent Texas Hill Country wine and beer, and a designated area for drivers and passengers to enjoy the experience of coming full circle in the Hill Country Mile Rod Run .

Sure to continue as a successful and fun annual event, you can make plans to attend by visiting the Hill Country Mile Rod Run and Visit Boerne websites for further details, accommodation recommendations, and dining options. Pack your bags and plan your perfect adventure in Boerne!

Explore Boerne's Hill Country Mile and Amazing Classic Vehicles



