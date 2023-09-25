Asset Finance Software Market To Reach $11.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Asset Finance Software Market by Asset Type (Hard Assets and Soft Assets), Deployment Mode ( On-premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End User (Banks, Transportation, IT and Related Services, Construction, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global asset finance software industry generated $3.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032. Request PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The growth of the asset finance software market is majorly impacted by an increase in demand for streamlined financial operations and automation of asset management processes. In addition, the need for improved risk assessment and compliance measures has been a significant driver of the asset finance software market. However, data privacy and security concerns associated with asset finance software and high installation cost of the software hamper market growth. However, an increase in adoption of technology in financial processes is anticipated to open new avenues for the growth of the asset finance software market during the forecast period. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.1 billion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 375 Segments covered Asset Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for streamlined financial operations Automation of asset management processes Need for improved risk assessment and compliance measures Opportunities Adoption of technology in financial processes Restraints Data privacy and security concerns High installation cost of the software

COVID-19 scenario



The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the asset finance software market size. The pandemic accelerated digital transformation efforts across industries. Businesses realized the importance of automating and streamlining their operations. Asset finance software became crucial in this process, helping companies digitize their leasing and financing workflows.

With lockdowns and social distancing measures, consumers preferred remote and online transactions. This led to a surge in demand for digital platforms that allow seamless application, approval, and management of asset finance. Furthermore, uncertainty caused by the pandemic made consumers seek more flexible terms for loans and leases, and the adoption of asset finance software supported customizable repayment schedules and terms.

The hard assets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on asset type, the hard assets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global asset finance software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for efficient asset management and the growing adoption of asset finance solutions by businesses to optimize operations, better tracking and maintenance of physical assets, and the need for accurate valuation and risk assessment. However, the soft assets segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that soft assets refer to software, licenses, and other intangible assets, and businesses are increasingly relying on technology and software to operate efficiently, which has led to rise in demand for financing these intangible assets.

The on-premises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global asset finance software market revenue, because some businesses prefer to have the software installed directly on their own computers and servers. This gives them more control over the software and their data, which can be important for security and customization. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032, because it allows people to access this software from anywhere with an Internet connection.

The transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global asset finance software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for transportation services. However, the construction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of the others segment which includes industrial or manufacturing equipment is being driven by companies in the manufacturing industry, who need equipment, such as machinery and tools, to produce their goods.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global asset finance software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. North America has taken a major position in infrastructure development and technology adoption. The asset finance software market is being driven by the existence of significant IT corporations and growing digitization in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, an increase in usage of connected, smart, and secure technologies for asset-centric applications is expected to boost market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the fastest-growing geographical marketplaces, with significant market growth potential. The increasing adoption and deployment of modern technologies, such as cloud-based solutions, drives the demand for subscription-based asset finance software.

Leading Market Players: -



Odessa

FIS



NETSOL Technologies

Alfa Financial Software Limited

Banqsoft

CGI Inc.

Lendscape Limited



ieDigital

Oracle CHG-MERIDIAN

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global asset finance software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the asset finance software market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing asset finance software market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the asset finance software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing asset finance software market opportunities.



Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as asset finance software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Asset Finance Software Market Report Highlights





By Asset Type



Hard Assets Soft Assets

By Deployment Mode



On-premise Cloud

By Enterprise Size





Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End User





North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)



Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players :



Odessa, FIS, ieDigital, CHG-MERIDIAN, Lendscape Limited, Oracle Corporation, NetSol Technologies, Banqsoft, Alfa Financial Software Limited, CGI Inc.



