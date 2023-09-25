Leukapheresis Market Research Report 2023 - Global Opportunity/Analysis To 2028

The global leukapheresis products market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 100 million by 2028, surging from USD 70 million in 2023, with a robust CAGR of 8.3%. Simultaneously, the global leukopaks market is on a soaring trajectory, anticipated to achieve USD 1020 million by 2028, a substantial increase from USD 200 million in 2023, driven by an impressive CAGR of 38.1%.

This thriving global Leukapheresis market thrives on several key factors, including the escalating prevalence of leukemia cases on a global scale and the growing demand for leukopaks in the realms of clinical trials and research applications.

For executives and stakeholders alike, this indispensable report offers a wealth of reliable data and market insights crucial for seizing greater market opportunities. Whether you are an established industry player or a newcomer, the report's comprehensive blend of market penetration strategies, development trends, diversification approaches, and in-depth competitive assessments equips you with the essential tools to bolster your market presence and enhance your business's profitability.

In the year 2022, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This dynamic region is anticipated to lead the global growth trajectory, driven by the escalating research endeavors in CAR-T cell therapy and the proliferation of pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and research institutions in China, among other factors.

China, in particular, took center stage in 2022, holding the largest share of the Asia Pacific leukopaks market. This dominance is primarily attributed to the presence of a multitude of cellular immunotherapy companies within the country, reinforcing its pivotal role in the market's growth landscape.

Competitive landscape

Prominent players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US).

The research applications accounted for a larger share of the leukapheresis products market

By, application, the leukpaheresis products market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2022.

The growing development of cell-based immunotherapies and rising demand for leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development are some of the major factors driving the growth of the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period.

The academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukopaks market

By end user, the leukopaks market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. In 2022, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market.

The increasing number of industry-academic partnerships for conducting research on cell-based cancer therapies is driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Key Attributes: