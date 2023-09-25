NEWBURGH CITY COUNCIL PROVIDES RELIEF FOR LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES WITH $200,000 GRANT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City of Newburgh, N.Y.

Newburgh City Council awards twenty local small businesses with $10,000 Grants to offset Covid-19 economic losses.

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Newburgh City Council today announced that twenty local small businesses will receive direct cash grants of up to $10,000 through its Small Business Grant Assistance Program. The twenty award-winning businesses represent the City's diverse mix of arts, personal service, hospitality, cultural, and lifestyle brands that positively contribute to each of the City's four wards.

City Manager Todd Venning:“The City Council strongly supports our local businesses – they are the foundation of our City's unique and diverse neighborhoods. Giant corporations took most of the COVID-19 federal assistance while local small businesses were passed over. The City Council's Small Business Grant Assistance Program will create a small measure of economic justice by redirecting ARPA funding to those most affected by COVID-19 losses – our City's local small businesses.”

In May of this year, the Newburgh City Council announced the launch of its Small Business Grant Assistance Program backed with a $200,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Dozens of City businesses applied to receive up to $10,000 direct cash grants to offset Covid-19 related losses. Following a rigorous review and scoring process, twenty qualifying local small businesses were selected for grant awards. Added consideration was given to women, minority, and veteran owned businesses and micro-businesses that employ 10 or fewer people.

Newburgh City Council Small Business Grant Assistance Program Winners:

Ms. Fairfax

105 Liberty Street

The Wherehouse

119 Liberty Street

Broadway Coffee Shop

125 Broadway

Orchard Valley CrossFit

1 South Colden Street

APG Pilates

87 Liberty Street

Newburgh Brewing

88 South Colden Street

Allyse Pulliam Photography

70 Johns Street

Newburgh Mercantile

75 Broadway

M. Lewis Boutique

110 Liberty Street

Heart and Soil LLC

4 Clark Street

Casa de Fxdes BarberParlor

126 Liberty Street

Anna's Restaurant

491 Broadway

Economy Cleaners

567 Broadway

Roeshawn Strong/Phanatiks Entertainment

Gavilan Bar & Restaurant

778 Broadway

Don Fernando Peruvian Restaurant

362 Broadway

Blacc Vanilla Cafe

197 South Street

Crow District

197 South Street

Siginuk Studios

84 Clinton Street

Mama Roux

96 Broadway

