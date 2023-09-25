Insect Feed Market Expected To Reach US$ 17.4 Billion By 2033 With A 20.9% CAGR From 2023 To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The insect feed market valuation is US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023 and to be US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033. The Sales of insect feed grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.The rising demand for high-nutrient feed increases the adoption of insect feed. The increasing demand for healthy protein for livestock is mushrooming the market expansion. The rising popularity of bug feed, fishmeal, and soya meal for farm animals is accelerating the demand for insect feed . The increasing adoption of insect feed among end-user sectors such as animal husbandry, zoos, and the commercial animal industry propels market growth.The manufacturers, market vendors, and top companies are investing a maximum amount to gain quick profits and are increasing market growth. The rising demand for fish and poultry farming propel the market size during the forecast period. The rising consumption of insect feed improves the shelf life of chickens to perform better production. In addition, rising investment and government initiative policies boost insect feed market opportunities.Request a Sample Copy of the Report:China leads the global market by capturing maximum revenue during the forecast period. The rising demand for eggs, meat, and poultry is increasing the adoption of insect feed during the forecast period. The growing population of non-vegetarian and end-use sectors is surging the demand for insect feed in China. Moreover, increasing production and awareness and presenting top vendors uplift the market share. Various top companies develop high-quality insect feed and export them, advancing the China insect feed market.Key Takeaways from the Insect Feed MarketWith a CAGR of 16%, the market significantly uplifted in the historic period.The insect feed market valuation is expected at US$ 4 Billion by 2033.The aquaculture category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the projection period.With a CAGR of 9%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.The market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% through 2033.With a CAGR of 27.2%, the China market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period.During the forecast period, mealworms are predicted to dominate the global insect feed industry.Who is Winning?The vendors are promoting their products by making strategies and launching new products. The market players focus on research and development activities to develop the best insect feed products. These players provide excess protein insect feed for healthy meals. This nutrition contains essential amino acids to make better taste to the farm animals.Other essential Players in the market are:NextproteinBuhler AGHexaflyEntofoodDiptera NutritionEnviroflightCoppensAgriproteinOthersRecent Developments in the Insect Feed Market:Thai Union Group- In March 2021, the company launched insect protein products in Thailand, fuelling the market with 6 million dollars of investment in setting up a brand-named Flying Spark. The company claims to offer an alternative protein supplement with high-quality procedures.Protix BV- In March 2021, the company announced that it is being funded by Rabo Corporate as a shareholder, claiming to improve its capacity of insect protein in the Netherlands.Insectta Pte Ltd- In May 2021, the company announced that it received funding from Trendlines Group Ltd. It will help the company to improve its technology for extracting biomaterials from insects.Request a Report Methodology:Insect Feed Market by CategoryBy Product Type:Meal WormsFly LarvaeSilkwormsCicadasOthersBy Application:AquaculturePig NutritionPoultry NutritionDiary NutritionOtherBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaMiddle East & Africa (MEA)Author:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Have a Look at Trending Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:Fish Feed Market : The global fish feed market is expected to accumulate a valuation of US$ 116,480 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.Animal Feed Additives Market: The animal feed additives market size is projected to be valued at US$ 16,067 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 19,877.0 million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

