Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The online food delivery services market may reach $159.46 billion by 2027, with a 2.8% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report.

Online food delivery services market grows with more smartphone users. Western Europe foresees the largest market share. Key players: takeaway.com, Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's Pizza, Grubhub, Foodpanda, Just Eat.

Online Food Delivery Services Market Segments

.By Type: Platform-to-Customer, Restaurant-to-Customer

.By Channel Type: Websites, Mobile Applications

.By Payment Method: Cash On delivery, Online Payment

.By Geography: The global online food delivery services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online food delivery services refer to a shipping service for food in which companies are involved in distributing the packages received from hospitality establishments and have an online portal or application for their sales. The food can be either ready-to-eat food or food that has to be specially prepared for direct consumption.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Online Food Delivery Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Online Food Delivery Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

