Experience MELTRIC® Aviation Electrical Connectivity Solutions At GSE 2023

MELTRIC® Device on Aviation Cart Equipment

MELTRIC® present in booth 711, at GSE Expo 2023, will showcase UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles designed for ground support equipment and aviation.

- Bridgette Davidson, Regional Sales Manager – South, at MELTRIC CorporationFRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a leading provider of cutting-edge electrical solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Expo, taking place from September 26 to 28, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. MELTRIC will be present at booth 711, where it will showcase its UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles featuring proprietary DECONTACTORTM technology specifically designed to cater to ground support equipment and aviation applications ( ).The GSE Expo serves as a premier platform for professionals within the aviation industry to explore and experience the latest advancements in equipment and technology. MELTRIC's presence at the event will provide attendees with a firsthand look at their electrical solutions that offer safety, efficiency, and convenience.One of the features of MELTRIC's plug and receptacle devices is their ability to combine the safety of a switch with arc flash protection. Compliant with NEC 513, these devices eliminate the necessity for explosion-proof plugs, hazardous location equipment, and cumbersome personal protective equipment (PPE). The customizable nature of MELTRIC's products empowers users to add pilot contacts for power circuit control and de-energization, locking pawls to prevent accidental disconnections, and self-eject features to avoid unintended damage.MELTRIC's Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles incorporate DECONTACTOR technology, improving the way load-making and breaking are carried out. This innovative technology ensures safe operations without the need for cumbersome PPE, worn by aviation professionals. The devices feature dead-front construction, safeguarding users from exposure to live parts, and offer plug-and-play simplicity for rapid connection and disconnection of electrical equipment.In addition to its DECONTACTOR technology, MELTRIC plugs and receptacles boast an array of unique features designed to enhance performance and reliability. Equipped with silver-nickel contacts, these connectors exhibit exceptional resistance to tarnishing, ensuring consistent conductivity over time. The self-cleaning, spring-loaded, butt-style contacts employed in these devices guarantee optimal force and performance, further enhancing their conductive durability. Moreover, the connectors are engineered to achieve watertight 4X/IP69 and/or 3R ratings, solidifying their capability to operate even in challenging environmental conditions.MELTRIC's versatile devices find application in a wide range of electrified aviation equipment, including motors, conveyors, portable power distribution, charging ports, and heavy machinery. Built to withstand extreme conditions, these devices operate great in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 140°F, are reinforced for exceptional impact resistance, and are engineered to resist harsh chemicals."We are thrilled to participate in the GSE Expo 2023 and showcase our DECONTACTORTM technology," said Bridgette Davidson, Regional Sales Manager – South, at MELTRIC Corporation. "Our UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles bring a new level of safety, efficiency, and flexibility to the aviation industry. We invite all attendees to visit booth 711 and experience firsthand how our innovative solutions can enhance their operations."Don't miss the opportunity to explore MELTRIC's electrical solutions at the GSE Expo 2023. Visit booth 711 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 26 to 28, 2023, and experience MELTRIC aviation electrical connectivity solutions.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its products, please visit .About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766,

