Alliant Hires Experienced Sales Leader Walter Chistoni To Drive Growth

Walter Chistoni, Senior Vice President, Sales, at Alliant

Renowned sales leader with agency and publisher experience will oversee new business and client engagement teams

- JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President & CEO, AlliantBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, has hired Walter Chistoni as Senior Vice President, Sales, overseeing two key groups, New Business and Client Engagement.Chistoni will oversee Alliant's sales efforts to drive new business and expand Membership in Alliant's data cooperative, the DataHub. He will also work across teams partnering closely with the platform and agency teams to identify cross-channel selling opportunities, ensuring that Alliant is maximizing its quality data and expertise in online, offline and TV channels.“At this stage in marketing's evolution, brands and agencies know that they need quality data to power successful campaigns, but many are still learning how to identify the best data resources,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President & CEO, Alliant.“Walter brings years of experience in educating buyers on how data products can help them meet their goals, as well as in building high-performing sales teams that can do the same. We're excited to have him on board as Alliant continues to help buyers navigate an evolving landscape.”Chistoni previously served as the Vice President, Enterprise Solutions at Data Axle, delivering bespoke solutions to brands leveraging first- and third-party data across channels. Before joining Data Axle, Walter led sales efforts for PMX and Media Horizons Inc. agencies as well as American Media and News America Marketing, specializing in expanding new business and leveraging data sets as a foundation for activating client marketing solutions.“In a world of predictive consumer behavior, Alliant audience solutions fill a whitespace in the marketplace by empowering marketers to be more proactive and efficient in their efforts,” Chistoni said.“These superior predictive audience solutions manifest in ROI for our clients in two critical ways: risk and reward. They alleviate the risk of budget waste and customer churn while also rewarding advertisers with the traditional return on monetary investment.”About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub - built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology - enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.

