The Broadway Musical“The Phantom Of The Opera” To Debut Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The Broadway musical“The Phantom of the Opera” will be presented in Riyadh at The Arena Riyadh from October 14 to December 5, 2023, according to a statement from the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

The play, which is being produced by Broadway Entertainment Group under a deal with the Really Useful Group, is a part of an effort by the RCRC's Riyadh Life sector to offer entertainment alternatives in keeping with the goals of the programme to improve quality of life by 2030.

The renowned production, which features more than 230 beautifully made costumes, 100 cast, crew and orchestra members, will be presented 59 times.

More than 70 worldwide theatre accolades were given to the musical, including four Olivier accolades in London's West End and seven Tony Awards on Broadway in New York.

Tickets for the show may be purchased through or