Iran Successfully Defuses 30 Bombs In Tehran, Arrests 28 ISIS-Linked Suspects

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's intelligence ministry reported that they have successfully thwarted an attempt to detonate 30 simultaneous bombs in Tehran. Additionally, they have detained 28 individuals with suspected links to ISIS, marking a significant security achievement in the region, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The Iranian intelligence ministry revealed that some detained individuals have confirmed affiliations with ISIS. In contrast, others have a documented history of involvement with extremist groups in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to the Iranian intelligence ministry reported by Reuters.

The Iranian intelligence ministry stated that the coordinated attacks were designed to destabilize Iran, create a false perception of instability, and instil fear. Furthermore, it was revealed that these planned attacks were timed to coincide with the anniversary of last year's anti-regime protests, initially sparked by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, tragically passed away on September 16, 2022, after being arrested by Tehran's morality police for purportedly violating strict women's dress regulations. Her death ignited widespread protests that eventually evolved into demands for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

ISIS has asserted responsibility for multiple attacks in Iran, notably the 2017 twin bombings targeting Iran's parliament and the tomb of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

In a more recent incident, ISIS claimed accountability for an assault on a Shia shrine in

October, resulting in the loss of 15 lives in the southwestern city of Shiraz, Reuters reported.

