Beco Expands Acclaimed Osens Range With Osens L And Osens XL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beco, the world's fastest growing vaping brand, has revealed its latest products, the Osens L and Osens XL . These new releases exemplify Beco's commitment to delivering unmatched satisfaction to vaping enthusiasts worldwide, while pushing the boundaries of capacity, performance, and sustainability.

The Osens L and Osens XL, additions to the best-selling Osens series, embody the Osens tagline, "Light up your senses." The new devices deliver exceptional vaping performance, elegant design, and premium construction for a fully immersive experience. Constructed with lightweight aluminum shells, both the Osens L and Osens XL are resilient and contribute to a more sustainable future through easier recyclability compared to plastic. Furthermore, both devices feature RevMesh coil technology for enhanced wicking and flavor, coupled with a unique V-shaped airflow design that ensures even vapor distribution with every puff.

The Beco Osens L offers an extended capacity up to 6500 puffs with 13ml of specially formulated e-liquids.

The Osens L is also rechargeable, allowing for a longer lifecycle and reduced waste. Aluminum shell construction simplifies recycling, while raising durability and giving the device a premium feel. Despite its larger capacity, the Osens L maintains a slim and compact form factor, making it perfect for on-the-go vapers who prioritize quality.

The Beco Osens XL represents the pinnacle of the Osens range. The Osens XL delivers an extended vaping experience with an astonishing rating of up to 9000 puffs and an 18ml e-liquid capacity. Powered by a larger 850mAh battery, the Osens XL allows for longer sessions without frequent recharges.

The Osens XL features aluminum shell construction, "RevMesh" coil technology, and unique V-shaped airflow design. As a bonus, the Osens XL incorporates "instant heating technology," delivering flavor and satisfaction at unprecedented speeds.

Despite its huge capacity, the Osens XL remains compact and easy to carry, showcasing Beco's commitment to blending convenience with extraordinary vaping performance.

When it comes to the vaping experience, both the Osens L and Osens XL ensure the same fantastic flavor through the RevMesh coil technology. However, each of the new Osens devices launches with its own diverse range of flavors, catering to various preferences and taste profiles.

The Beco Osens L and Beco Osens XL are already available for purchase at Beco brand's online platform and vaping enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the very best vaping experience Beco has to offer.

Media contact:



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



Beco

OsensL OsensXL





Tags Beco BecoVape OsensL OsensXL BecoOsensL BecoOsensXL VapeNews Vaping Related Links