Axis Integrated Mental Health Brings All-In-One Mental Health Clinic To Louisville, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The public is invited to join Axis Integrated Mental Health on October 20th at their grand opening

The Axis Integrated Mental Health Team is ready to serve Boulder County from its newest Louisville Clinic!

The Axis Integrated Mental Health Logo is a blossom of 4 petals on the left in blue, green, and yellow and the words "Axis Integrated Mental Health" on the right. It symbolizes how people bloom when they encounter Axis' connected ecosystem of integrative

New Clinic Makes Cutting-Edge Depression Treatments like Ketamine and TMS Affordable and Accessible

- Christopher Perez

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health , a leading provider of comprehensive outpatient mental health solutions in Colorado, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third clinic in Louisville, Colorado. Led by a team of dedicated BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) professionals, this clinic represents a new era in holistic well-being, accessibility, and community engagement.

Breaking from conventional approaches, this locally owned and operated clinic is committed to simplifying mental health care by integrating psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced therapeutic modalities for major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant conditions under one roof. Patients no longer must navigate the complexity of finding multiple providers, wondering which treatments or therapies they need or should consider, or if treatment is covered by their insurance. Instead, patients can get a collaborative care team and advocates to work with their insurance to get them a clear and affordable path to mental wellness. Moreover, the clinic accepts most insurance plans , making cutting-edge treatments like nasal esketamine (SpravatoTM) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) affordable and accessible.

"Medications may alleviate symptoms, but mental health is more than meds," remarked Christopher Perez, the visionary CEO and co-founder of the clinic. "Our success with treating the hardest-of-the-hardest to treat depression cases is a result of our deep understanding of the complex Colorado mental health landscape, insurance plans, and a genuine desire to help our patients get well. Patients need an advocate for their treatment, to have more options than just daily pills, and clinicians who are given the time to truly get to know their clients and help them meet their goals.”

Axis Integrated Mental Health prides itself on offering 60-minute intakes and 30-minute follow-up visits. Visits can either be done in person in one of their three locations in Louisville, Aurora, or Westminster or via telehealth.

Axis Integrated Mental Health and the Louisville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting event on October 20, 2023, from 4-7 PM. The entire community, and especially therapists and providers interested in partnering with Axis to provide holistic mental health, are invited to meet our team, tour our state-of-the-art facility, listen to our nutritional psychiatry workshops, and celebrate the Louisville community.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is a locally owned and operated mental health clinic dedicated to transforming lives through a holistic, integrative approach to mental health care. Specializing in treating the most challenging depression and anxiety cases, the clinic's board-certified mental health specialists combine modern psychiatry with evidence-based treatments and therapy to tailor a personalized and effective treatment plan for every patient. Since its foundation in 2019, the clinic has expanded to serve communities in Aurora, Westminster and Louisville and has underwritten over $100K in free mental health care for the communities it serves.

To learn more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or to book an appointment, please visit our website at Axismh.com.

Liesl Perez

Axis Integrated Mental Health

+1 4152037179

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

How Ketamine Treatment Works