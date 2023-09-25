Mike And Amber Wall Of Bottle Breacher Make TV Appearance On KGUN9's The Morning Blend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The live broadcast occurred on February 15, 2023, in KGUN9's studio in Tucson, AZ.

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bottle Breacher, purveyors of bad-to-the-bone bottle openers , is pleased to announce the successful appearance of husband and wife owners Mike and Amber Wall on KGUN9's The Morning Blend right in their hometown of Tucson, AZ. Mike and Amber sat down with host Ashley Hawk of The Morning Blend on February 15, 2023 to talk about once-fired, decommissioned rounds of ammunition, bullet bottle openers, frags, and what it means to breach the barrier between military and civilian life.Bottle Breacher has enjoyed remarkable success since first appearing on the hit television show Shark Tank in 2014. Mike and Amber have upheld the time-honored legacy of military veterans with their passion and patriotism since taking over Bottle Breacher from the founders-former Navy SEAL Eli Crane and his wife, Jen Crane. With several incredible bottle openers to choose from, Bottle Breacher offers users not only a way to open bottles but breach them.“All of our staff are veterans and patriots who take a lot of pride in what they do-and it's high quality. They don't like to let anything go without it being quality. A lot of people look at it as bullets, but it's really more than that. It's not about ammunition. It's not about war. It's about camaraderie. It's about taking pride in what you do,” says Bottle Breacher owner Mike Wall.“It's very emotional to employ veterans. For us, raising three children, we wanted them to appreciate where their freedoms came from. The fact that you and I are even sitting here as women...we wouldn't be able to do that if it wasn't for the men and women who fought for our country. That's just the bottom line,” says Bottle Breacher owner Amber Wall.Mike and Amber's dedication to Bottle Breacher's mission continues this November with a Veteran's Day fundraiser on November 10th. Attendees will raise funds for Soldier Strong and can fire a .50 caliber rifle in honor of veterans everywhere.Bottle Breacher is pleased to provide high-quality bottle openers to patriotic, freedom-loving Americans everywhere.About the Company:Bottle Breacher is here to breach the barrier between military and civilian life through a growing workforce of veterans and patriots who have the will and patience to try and understand and accept one another's perspectives. The Bottle Breacher team believes that success can only be achieved by focusing and committing oneself to personal and professional growth, whether at home, at work, or in the community. All of their bullet bottle openers are once-fired, decommissioned rounds of ammunition. Whether used in training or on the battlefield, each round tells an important story about the cost of freedom. Bottle openers are reloaded, cut for the opener, tumbled, hand-picked to have very minimal defects, prepped and cleaned for powder coating, powder coated to provide a smooth finish, laser engraved for that personal touch, repolished and inspected for quality control, and finally packaged and shipped to deliver a high quality, one-of-a-kind bottle opener. Don't just open a bottle-breach it.

