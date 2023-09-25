Chart-Topping Country Music Artist Conner Smith Announced To Perform At Lakes Jam 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connor Smith Announced to Perform at Lakes Jam in 2024

22 year old Conner Smith, a seasoned veteran of Nashville's songwriting community, will perform Friday, June 28th at 8 p.m.

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Lakes Jam country and rock festival is adding to its star-studded lineup for Lakes Jam 2024 with Conner Smith, an incredibly talented and chart-topping country music artist. Conner will perform on the Busch Light Main Stage on Friday, June 28th at 8:00pm.

Just 22 years old and already a seasoned veteran of Nashville's elite songwriting community, Conner Smith has become one of country music's most hotly-anticipated new artists. He has been making waves in the music scene with his heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and authentic storytelling.

With hit songs such as "Creek Will Rise," "Take It Slow," and“I Hate Alabama,” Conner has captured the hearts of country music fans worldwide.

Jake Owen and Tyler Hubbard have been announced as headliners. Additional artists will continue to be announced this fall. Visit for updated information.

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest. This year's three-day, four-night country and rock music festival will be held Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Brainerd International Raceway. More information and passes to Lakes Jam 2024 can be found at the official Lakes Jam website at

