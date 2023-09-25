Landproz Real Estate Recognizes A Shift To Women-Owned Farmland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In recent times, LandProz Real Estate has observed a notable trend towards farmland ownership being led by women.

ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LandProz Real Estate is pleased to announce that they have recognized a shift toward women-owned farmland in recent years. According to an southeast Minnesota State study, as much as 46 percent of farmland in southeast Minnesota is owned by women.LandProz Real Estate has a long-standing history of offering auction land for sale in southeast Minnesota . They have seen numerous trend shifts affecting the market, including how much property is worth and who buys it. In recent years, more women have been considering purchasing significant property for long-term investments, including farmland, leading to an increase in women land owners in southeast Minnesota, making up nearly half of all farms in the state.LandProz Real Estate LLC proudly works with women interested in purchasing auction land for sale in southeast Minnesota. They treat every buyer fairly, providing valuable information and insights that help them make an informed decision when investing in property like farmland. They are ready to help individuals choose the perfect property and bid on it through virtual live online auctions and online only auctions run through their AuctionCast platform.Anyone interested in learning about women-owned farmland can find out more by visiting the LandProz Real Estate LLC website or calling +1-507-516-4870.About LandProz Real Estate LLC: LandProz Real Estate LLC is a land auction company serving buyers and sellers in the Midwest. They offer various land options, including farmland and other rural properties for residential and commercial use. Buyers can browse the listings on the website and attend live online auctions to bid on properties. They also work with property owners to help them sell their properties for the best prices.

