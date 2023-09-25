Bill Of Rights Institute Selected As Quarterfinalist For Yass Prize

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Considered the“Pulitzer of Education Innovation,” the Yass Prize honors best-in-class education organizations from throughout the United States.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit organization that works to advance civics and history education, announced today it was selected as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious Yass Prize.Known as the“Pulitzer of Education Innovation,” the Yass Prize celebrates education providers who best demonstrate the STOP principles of Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding, and Permissionless education.The Bill of Rights Institute was one of 64 quarterfinalists chosen from 31 states and selected from a pool of nearly 2,000 applicants. The Yass Prize will award at least $100,000 individually to these quarterfinalists who will go on to compete for nearly $13 million, including the top $1 million award.The Yass Prize honors and advances the work of education innovators, and the Bill of Rights Institute is known for its innovative approach to civics and history education.The Bill of Rights Institute, which works with more than 70,000 teachers who reach more than 7 million students per year, is a market-leading provider of free, open educational resources (OERs) for civics and history classrooms. This approach ensures all students have equal access to high-quality curricula, regardless of their location or the size of their school budgets.The Institute also offers professional development to educators across the United States. This helps connect teachers with leading academic scholars, so they always have access to the leading information and knowledge in their fields.Recently, the Bill of Rights Institute also launched the BRI Mobile App, making its full library of digital resources available for free for students, and allowing those without home internet to download resources for offline view. The app removes a significant educational barrier, particularly for lower-income and rural students.“Ensuring all students have access to a high-quality civics and history education requires innovation and forward thinking,” said Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb.“We are honored to be considered for the Yass Prize, and to join a community of organizations and individuals who are working each day to ensure all students receive the quality education they need to realize their full potential.”Semifinalists for the Yass Prize will be announced in October, and the $1 million Yass Prize winner and finalists will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 13 in New York City, held in partnership with Forbes Media.To learn more about the Yass Prize, and to follow the selection process, visitThe Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit .

