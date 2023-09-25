Renewable Energy Market To Witness Stunning Growth With A CAGR Of 16.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Renewable Energy Market is the latest research study released by USD Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The residential market Study is segmented by key region that is accelerating the marketization. The report is a great blend of qualitative and quantitative market data that was gathered and evaluated mostly through primary data and secondary sources. This also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the marketplace in the future. Some of the major giants covered General Electric, ABB, Acconia S.A., Enel Spa, Tata Power, Innergex, Invenergy, Schneider Electric, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Suzlon Energy Ltd.

The estimated size of the Global Renewable Energy Market in 2023 is approximately $1.1 billion. Over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, the market is anticipated to experience robust growth, with a projected growth rate of 16.1%. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market to a valuation of around $3.1 billion by the year 2030.

Definition:

Renewable Energy, often referred to as green or clean energy, is derived from naturally occurring and replenishable sources that are sustainable over the long term. These sources include sunlight (solar energy), wind (wind energy), water flow (hydropower), the heat of the earth (geothermal energy), and organic matter like plants and waste (biomass energy). Unlike fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas, which are finite and produce greenhouse gas emissions when burned, renewable energy sources are environmentally friendly and do not deplete over time. They offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative for generating electricity, heat, and power for various applications, including electricity generation, heating, transportation, and more. The utilization of renewable energy plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating climate change, and moving towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible energy system.

The Renewable Energy Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and their role, and structure in a competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. The Renewable Energy transformation in consumers' engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Renewable Energy scope provides market size & and estimates.

Market Segmentation

Product Types: By Type, By Application

Major End-use Applications: By Type (Hydropower, Wind Power, Solar Power, Bioenergy), By Applications (Industrial, Residential, Commercial).

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

.North America Country (United States, Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

.Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

.Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze the global Renewable Energy Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments' and key players.

-To present the Renewable Energy Market development in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plans and strategies.

-To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, end-users, and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Renewable Energy Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses at the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, the threat of new competitors Threats of substitution and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

