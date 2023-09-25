People Incorporated And Saint Paul Public Library Join Forces To Enhance Community Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

People Incorporated Mental Health Services

- Jill Wiedemann-West, CEO of People IncorporatedSAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- People Incorporated Mental Health Services is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Saint Paul Public Library to continue to integrate a dedicated social worker within library facilities. Allison Hoden, Social Worker, has started her new role on September 18, 2023. Allison Hoden, MSW, LGSW, expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating,“Public libraries serve a central role in our communities. Incorporating low-barrier social work services within the Saint Paul Public Library offers a new avenue to meet people where they are and help provide for their needs.”This innovative collaboration between People Incorporated and the Saint Paul Public Library underscores a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals and families residing near library locations. By embedding a social worker within St. Paul libraries, including Rondo, George Latimer Central, and others, both organizations aim to create community partnership solutions and provide integrated services to those in need.Jill Wiedemann-West , CEO of People Incorporated, expressed her pride in this collaboration, stating, "We are dedicated to building community solutions, and our partnership with the Saint Paul Public Library allows us to extend our reach and offer essential services to those who require them most."This exciting initiative represents a significant step toward supporting Saint Paul residents and promoting access to vital resources within the community. People Incorporated and the Saint Paul Public Library look forward to working together to positively impact the lives of individuals and families in need.“We are excited to partner with People Incorporated to continue to offer free access to a social worker in our libraries,” said Rebecca Ryan, Deputy Director of Public Services.“This new partnership builds upon existing work with People Incorporated to offer residents of Saint Paul support, resources, and referrals to meet their unique needs.”About People Incorporated: People Incorporated was founded in 1969 on the belief that those living with mental illness must not be isolated, removed, or otherwise segregated from their communities but instead should be“incorporated” and supported within the communities in which they choose to live. People Incorporated is a nonprofit community-based mental health provider servicing more than 10,000 discrete clients through various programs, from children to adults and those experiencing homelessness. PEOPLEINCORPORATED| 651.774.0011

